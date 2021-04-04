ALEXANDER, Jane Ann



Age 64 of Lewisburg, OH, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Frazee and Phyllis Ann Hoff; and first husband, Michael Schmidt. She is survived by her son, Justin (Emily) Schmidt; grandchildren, Whitney and Savannah; fiancé, Billy Robinson; sisters, Cheryl (Jon) Richards and Paula Aytes; brother, Mark Frazee; and



numerous other relatives and friends whom she loved very much. Visitation will be 5 pm to 7 pm, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. Graveside services will be 10 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Royal Oak Memory Gardens, Brookville, OH. To leave the family a special message, please visit



www.bakerhazelsnider.com