ALEXANDER, James Oren "Jim"



Of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2022, at 78 years old. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Roselaine "Rosey"; son Michael, daughter-in-law Sandra, and grandsons Stephen and Thomas; daughter Amy, son-in-law Todd, and grandson Matthew; sister Virginia and her two children; brother David and his four children; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lori, parents Glen and Esther, and in-laws Warren and June. Jim was an Air Force veteran with a BS in Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign as well as an MBA from The Ohio State University. His extensive background in aerospace and defense systems benefited both the US Air Force and Army throughout his industry and civil service careers. His professional experience ranged from being a Software and Systems Integration Engineer to a Program Manager to an Operations Research Analyst and even an Assistant Professor. Jim was a man of many talents and hobbies. Composing music and playing guitar were true passions; many will remember the synthesizer propped proudly in his music room. He enjoyed the outdoors and felt most at peace when camping, boating, and fishing. Roller coasters were no match for him as he often spent summer days with his children at Kings Island. He was a man of faith and served as a deacon in the Huber Heights Church of Christ for many years. The family will hold private services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To send a special message, please visit



