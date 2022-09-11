ALEMAN, Angel VANNOY

springfield-news-sun logo
VANNOY ALEMAN, Angel Dejesus

Angel DeJesus Vannoy Aleman, 16, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 13th from 6-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with services being held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. www.littletonandrue.com.




Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

