Aldridge, Vearlia



Vearlia Aldridge age 89 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Saturday July 1, 2023. She was born June 11, 1934 in Breathitt County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Sam and Cordelia Turner. On August 7, 1950 she married Charles F. "Charlie" Aldridge and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2015 after nearly 65 years of marriage. Mrs. Aldridge was a devoted wife and homemaker and will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many other family members and close friends. She is survived by three children Betty Roesch, Harry (Amy) Aldridge, and Rhonda Spradling (James Hensley,); grandchildren Lisa (Bryan) Hesse, Harry (Rhonda) Aldridge, Jr., Brent Aldridge, Brandi (Brad) Studer, Ashley Aldridge, Crystal, Dustin and Chelsie Spradling, and Ean Bowlin; great grandchildren Ciara, Logan, Kanner, Kylee, Brent, Jr., Xavier, Camryn, Carson, Cruz, Ava, Brooklyn, Bryson, Grant, Decker, Dash and Dove, sister Liza Wilson and sister-in-law Bertha Turner. Mrs. Aldridge was also preceded in death by her infant son Charles, Jr., son- in-law Rick Roesch and siblings Polly, Edward and Julie. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday July 8, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Barry Wilson, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral