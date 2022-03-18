ALDRIDGE, Quinn Kylan



44, transitioned to be with the Lord Jesus Christ in his home in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 11, 2022.



Quinn was born to Archie Aldridge and Barbara Quinn Aldridge on January 22, 1978, in Oxford, Ohio.



Quinn Kylan will be deeply missed by his loving Wife Tameka Aldridge, Father,



Archie Aldridge, Mother,



Barbara Quinn Aldridge, Grandmother, Shirley Curtis, Brother Adam Aldridge, Sisters, A'Shayla and Ayanna Aldridge, and a host of Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, and other loving Relatives.



Preceded in death by Grandfather Thomas Aldridge,



Grandparents, William and Ida Quinn.



A public walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 11:00AM until time of service at 12:00PM. A Celebration through Praise and Worship from 11:30 until time of service at 12:00 PM Living Word Church, 2002 E. 28th Street, Lorain, OH 44054.

