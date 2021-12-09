ALBRIGHT, James Edward "Jim"



James "Jim" Edward Albright, age 79, passed away Friday,



December 3, 2021, in Kettering, Ohio, after a long battle with illness. Jim was born on July 5, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to



Thelma and Jack Albright. He was a graduate of Beavercreek High School and Army Reserve Veteran. Jim also worked for Miami Valley RTA for over 20 years. He is survived by his son, Justin Albright, sister Marsha Lang and nephew Darren Lang. Besides spending time with his family and friends, Jim has a passion for working in his yard, taking care of his car, and



caring for his cat. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and



Cincinnati Reds fan. Jim was very caring man and would



always offer to lend a helping hand. He touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life. Family and friends are invited to attend services on Monday, December 13, 2021, anytime from 12pm-1pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. There will be a brief graveside service to follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to SICSA Pet Adoption Wellness Center. https://www.sicsa.org/

