Albert, Danny James



Albert, Danny James, 77, of Springfield, passed away Friday, January 31, 2025, in his home surrounded by family. Danny was born February 14, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio. The son of Willard Vernon and Jean VanNorma (Shaffer) Albert. He retired from Navistar after 30 years. Growing up, Danny loved playing baseball and riding his bike. For more than 20 years, he volunteered at Northwestern High School running chains during football season and preparing the field for play. He also spent many summers coaching and traveling for The Barn summer ball. He also especially enjoyed traveling with his son's baseball teams. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time at "The Garage", Niece Tires, restringing baseball gloves, having breakfast with "The Retirees" and Friday night dinner with friends. Danny also loved his two corgis, Boss and Juju, and his grand dog, Hank. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Ann; two children, Christopher Albert and Clint (Lori) Albert; two step-grandchildren, Carley and Wilson; two aunts, Joyce Vanhook and Betty Ireland; several nieces and nephews; and numerous close friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Randy; and in-laws, Bige and Flo Wooten. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Terre Haute Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 6330 Willow Dale Rd., Springfield, OH 45502.



