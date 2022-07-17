springfield-news-sun logo
X

ALBER, SHARON

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ALBER, Sharon

Age 78, of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Richard J. Brown and Dorothy L. "nee. Shelley" Brown; sister, Sonja J. Easterday. Sharon was an avid gardener. She loved reading and would spend a lot of time sewing her own clothes or fixing others. She enjoyed time with her family, playing cards, and traveling. Sharon also was a member of the Brookville School Board for many years. Survived by her husband of 57 years, Larry G. Alber; children, Timothy W. (Cathy) Alber, and Molli M. "nee. Alber" (Allen) Souder; grandchildren, Austen (Morgen) Alber, Carsen (Shelby) Alber, Cameren (fiancé Mackenzie Kincaid) Alber; great-grandchildren, Hudsen and Witten Alber; brother, Stephen J. Brown; sister, Shirley J. Brown; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; very special friends Gene and Karen Daniel. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23rd at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Memorial celebration of life follows at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Brookville Community Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 353, Brookville, OH 45309.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
JOHNSON, PAUL H.
2
SCHEYD, Elizabeth
3
HEATON, Kenneth
4
Aguayo, Michael Arden
5
BRANDENBURG, Robert
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top