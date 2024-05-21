Akers, Norma

Akers (Scott), Norma Jean



Norma Jean Akers, age 90, of Tipp City passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at Kettering Medical Center.



She was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 19, 1933 to the late Everett and Florence Scott. She married the love of her life, James Akers, on May 5, 1951 and went on to have 6 children. Norma spent her life caring for her family, friends and neighbors. When she wasn't caring for others, Norma enjoyed reading, cornhole, dancing, baking, laughing and making others laugh. She had an empathetic way about always making others feel appreciated and good about themselves. She will be missed greatly by all that knew her.



Aside from her loving parents, Norma is preceded in death by her son, James "Jimmy" Akers; her five brothers, Earl, Bill, Thomas, Jerry, and Bob Scott; two sisters, June Roberts and Grace Pierson.



She is survived by her 5 children, Keith Akers, Linda Whitt, Pam Gray, Darlene Wise, and Brad Roach; one brother, Ted Scott; 12 grandchildren, Angel Richason, Michelle Schroeter, Liza Burns, Michael Baldwin, Justin Crothers, Amanda Gonzalez, James Akers Jr., Ashley Kaffenberger, Matthew Akers, Kristin Winans, Dustin Jeffries, Justice Jean Roach; 24 great-grandchildren, Tanner, Chelsea and Luke Richason, Karrisa and Dillan Schroeter, Brandon Mitchell Burns, Jack Justin Baldwin, Cloe Crothers, Kara, Maddie and Alivia Shough, Skyler, Issac, Caleb and Zachary Akers, Arayia, Alden, and Matty Akers, Aubrey and Austin Winans, Tyler Jefferies, D.J and Mason Kaffenberger. She is also survived by numerous family and friends including Melissa Garvic, Amber Mesmer, Chloe Young, and Tabatha Ritchie.



Funeral service will take place at 12 NOON on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home (119 Main Street, Fairborn, Ohio 45324). Visitation will begin after 10:00 AM until the beginning of the service. She will be laid to rest at Fairfield Cemetery in Fairborn. All are welcome to attend.



