Aker, Max K.



Max K. Aker, 85, of Springfield, passed away on May 8, 2024. He was born on December 6, 1938, in Columbus City, Indiana, to Reuben T. and Elsa (Watson) Aker. Max dedicated over 35 years of service to Navistar before retiring. A devout member of the First Christian Church, he also contributed passionately to the Good Samaritan Outreach Center. His joys included traveling and fishing, especially his memorable trip to the Grand Canyon. Max was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janice Aker, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage until her passing in 2017. He leaves behind a loving family: children Bret (Schaun) Aker, Bart (Karen) Aker, Penny (Randy) Davis, Jennifer (Steve) Riffe, and Travis Aker; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; a brother, Joe (Linda) Aker; a sister, Erma Aker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will occur from 3-4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17that LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with services commencing at 4:00 pm. For those who wish to remember Max, a memorial video is available and online condolences can be left at www.littletonandrue.com.





