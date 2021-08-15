springfield-news-sun logo
AISENBREY, Marianne

AISENBREY, Marianne

Age 82, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at The Landings of Huber Heights. Marianne was a

published author, devoted wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James C. and son, Todd Alan. Marianne is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lee Ann and Terence Kee of Indianapolis, IN; son and daughter-in-law, Scott David and Deborah Aisenbrey of

Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Ryan and Jason Kee, Sarah Aisenbrey and Katelin Dosky; 3 great-grandchildren; other

relatives, dear friends and neighbors. Private services.

Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

