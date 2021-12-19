AIKMAN, Donald E.



Age 72 of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had worked for many years for Aikman Excavating and later retired from Buckeye Pools. Don was a member of the V.F.W. Post #3288 in Brookville. He loved spending time with his family, playing golf and always had a great sense of humor. He is survived by his wife of 17 years: Patricia (Gill) Aikman, son: Corey Aikman, daughter: Kellee (Nick) Sanders, step-sons: Chris (Pam) Hueber, Tommy (Darla) Hueber, grandchildren: Brody and



Riley, step-grandchildren: Thomas and Toby, mother: Faye (Cramer) Aikman, siblings: Bill (Alice) Aikman, Linda (Rob) Kendig, Jill (Ron) Holzapfel, Joe (Melissa) Aikman, many



nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father: Donald L. Aikman. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the



Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Steve Williamson officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 2:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. If



desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton VA Medical Center. To view the service for Don and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com