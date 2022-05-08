AGLE, Dr. John Louis



Passed away peacefully on May 6, 2022, at Bluebird Assisted



Living Community in London, OH. He was born on his family's farm in Harmony Township on August 7, 1936, the son of George J. and Florence (Hodge) Agle. John was a lifelong resident of Clark County, where he graduated from Northeastern High School in 1954. He attended The Ohio State University, where he



became a member of the AGR and OTS fraternities. After two years of undergraduate studies, he was accepted into the



College of Veterinary Medicine where he earned his Doctorate in 1960.



He is survived by his wife Carolyn (Borst) Agle whom he married August 23, 1958. Dr. Agle began his Veterinary career in Springfield, OH, in 1960 in association with Dr. Paul Soldner at the Springfield Animal Hospital. He eventually moved his practice to his home in Plattsburg until he relocated it to the family farm near South Vienna where he practiced until his semi-retirement in 2001. After that, he practiced part time with his son Dr. Larry Agle's Buckeye Veterinary Service in Geauga County, OH.



Dr. Agle was the veterinarian for the Clark County Fair for over 30 years, where he cared for all the exhibited animals, and was responsible for testing the horses that raced at the meets. He was honored by having the Fair Premium Book dedicated to him in 1997. Dr. Agle was a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, The Ohio Veterinary Medical Association, and the American Association of Equine Practitioners. He raised and raced Quarter Horses, Thoroughbreds and Standardbreds. He loved his work with animals and was known as "Doc Agle" to the clients he served in Clark, Champaign, and Madison counties. In Geauga County, he was known as "Papa Doc," and was proud to share in the work there with his son, Larry.



John was a gentle, kind-hearted man who had a great sense of humor. He loved Ohio sports, fishing, hunting, cooking and above all, spending time with his family. He was very easy-going and had an eternal optimism toward life. John loved Plattsburg Church, where he was a life-long member, and sang in the choir since high school. He was a member of the KJOF Class and through the years served as the Moderator, Sr. Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Advisor and on many committees. He was a member of Farm Bureau Council #6. He served on the Clark County Educational Service Center Board (formerly the Clark County Board of Education) for 34 years. He also served on the board of the Clark County Career



Technical Center.



John was preceded in death by his parents, and infant brother, Joseph, his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Catherine Agle; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Gordon Flax; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dick and Myriam Borst;



sister-in-law, Margy Taggart Braumiller, and brothers-in-law, Ted Taggart and Cy Braumiller. In addition to his wife of 64 years, Carolyn, he is survived by his children, Dr. J. Larry Agle of Hiram, OH, and his wife, Valerie, and their children Jacob and Ashley; Alicia Agle of South Vienna, OH; Amy Agle Foreman and her husband, Peter, of Springfield, OH, and their children, Will (Jordan), Max and Alice Foreman. John is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Max (Mary Ann) Borst of Cleveland, TN, and Joe (Karen) Borst of Columbus, OH, and



numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews,



family and friends.



Over the years, John received exceptional care from his team of doctors and other healthcare professionals, as well as the staff at Springfield Regional Medical Center. The family would like to thank his recent caregivers at Villa of Springfield, Bluebird Assisted Living Community and Kindred Hospice.



A celebration of life will be held on June 18, 2022, at Plattsburg Church; visitation will begin at 10 am with an 11 am service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Plattsburg United Church of Christ



Memorial Fund; PO Box 699, South Charleston, OH 45368.



