AGEE, Samuel Perry



Age 92, of Union, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Samuel retired from ABF Freight System and the Teamsters Union. He was also a member of AMVETS, the American Legion in Vandalia and the Teamsters Retirees Club. He is survived by his daughter: Karen Agee, grandchildren: Christopher Neatherton, Katrina Hayes, Caitlin (Steve) Bailey, Catherine (Craig) Turnbull, Carolyn (Kyle) Kixmiller, great-grandchildren: Caleb (Savannah), Josh, Anna, Sophia, Josiah, Molly, Serena, Maria, Abraham, great- great-grandchildren: Charlie and Zoe, brother: Pat (Frances) Agee, sister: Carol (Claude) Wood, sister-in-law: Jamie Agee, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Jeannene (Hamilton) Agee, parents:



Clarence and Mabel (Parham) Agee, infant son: Rex Perry Agee, brothers: Wallace and Ted Agee and sister: Marie Agee. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd.,



Englewood) with Pastor Steve Bailey officiating. Interment will follow the service at Minnich Cemetery in Union. The



family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service, at the funeral home. If desired, memorial



contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Samuel and leave an online condolence, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

