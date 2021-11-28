ADAMS, William Earle



William Earle Adams, age 92 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. William was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 12, 1929, to the late Rhea (Bunting) and



William Earle Adams, Sr. Known to many as Bill, he was a graduate of Hamilton High School. After graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard the U.S.S. Colahan (DD-658). After his time in the service, he returned to Hamilton and worked as a machinist. He enjoyed creating things by hand, especially knives, jewelry, and furniture. As an avid reader, he particularly enjoyed military history. Above all, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. William will be dearly missed by his



loving wife of 69 years, Georgia Adams; his daughter, Debra Chan; his grandchildren, Justin (Kristine) Chan, Yasmin (Tony) Martini, Yolande (Mary) Chan; his great-granddaughter, Lila; and his close friend, Alfred Freeman; as well as many extended family members in Mexico and dear friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 11:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Trinity



Episcopal Church, 115 N. 6th St., Hamilton, OH 45011 with the Rev. Suzanne LeVesconte officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio.



