ADAMS, Rex L.



Rex L. Adams, 85, of Middletown, died on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Memorial



Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana. He was born in Letcher County, Kentucky, on August 25, 1936, to parents, Ted & Inis (Collier) Adams. Rex had worked for Ford Motor Company as an Industrial Engineer. Rex is survived by his son, Todd Adams; daughter, Tricia Blackgrove; five grandchildren, Brittany Tretter, Brooklyn Tretter, Blair Tretter, Landon Blackgrove and Liam Blackgrove; brothers, James Adams and Johnie (Karen) Adams; sister,



Janice (Greg) Notsure; and former wife, Ethel Mae Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ted Adams, Jr. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

