Adams, Pete



Pete Adams was born June 23, 1955, in Fayette County, Ohio. He passed peacefully Thursday October 25, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona in hospice. Pete is survived by his mother, brothers, 3 children and 6 grandchildren. Pete was an over the road truck driver who loved to spoil his grandchildren rotten. Pete planned to retire in the Philippines this year. He will be loved, missed and cherished by his 3 kids, Pete Adams jr., Christopher Adams and Rachel Schimmoller. No funeral will be held per his wishes.



