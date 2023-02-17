ADAMS, Kenneth Ray



Age 64, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 13, 2023, at his residence. He was born June 7, 1958, in Middletown and lived in this area most of his life. He graduated from Lemon Monroe High School Class of 1976, and served during peacetime in the U.S. Army for 7 ½ years. He taught nuclear war survival to commanding officers, and served in General Omar Bradley's Funeral Honor Guard. He was self employed as a master carpenter for 20 years. Preceding him in death were his parents, Edgar Taylor and Janice Vee (Collinsworth) Adams; and one nephew, Joseph Taylor Adams. He is survived by his sister, Belvuia Bumgardner (Ric); one brother, Edgar "Sonny" Adams (Brenda); one niece, Samantha Lush (Robert); one nephew, Steven A. Adams (Courtney); his beloved aunt, Lana Poe; and many extended family and friends. A crypt front service at Woodside Mausoleum, Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio, will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Military services with be conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

