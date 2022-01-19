ADAMS, James "Carl"



May 16, 1937 – Jan. 15, 2022



Age 84, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2022. He was born on May 16, 1937, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Shirley James Adams and Mary Florence Adams. On November 2, 1963, he married Edwina Jane Adams in Berea, Kentucky. They were married for 57 wonderful years, until Jane's passing on November 8, 2020. He was a member of Hamilton Christian Center for more than 50 years, and enjoyed waxing his cars, spending time with his grandchildren, and most of all,



witnessing to others about Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. He is survived by 3 children: Pamela (Dennis) Groh, Scott Adams, Grant (Cara) Adams; 8 grandchildren: Kristina Groh, Jessica (Eric) Beachy, Drew Adams, Erica (Kris) Durbin, Dalton



(Angela) Groh, Ethan Adams, Avery Adams, and Aiyla Adams; and 1 great-grandchild: Jack Groh. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, and his loving, beautiful wife, Jane, his rock!



Visitation will be 12 Noon – until time of funeral service (1 p.m.), Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 with



Pastor Johnny Wade Sloan officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton.



If desired, memorials may be made to Operation Serve International at www.operationserve.org, or by mail to Operation Serve International, P.O. Box 18070, Fairfield, OH 45018.



Condolences may be offered at



www.avancefuneralhome.com