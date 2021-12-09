ADAMS, Harold William



51, of Springfield, passed away December 3, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 8, 1970, in Springfield, the son of Ellen (Hutslar) Nassr and Harold



Wilbert Adams. Survivors



include his mother, Ellen Nassr; children, Brittany, Will, Chelssie, Cristin, Dalton, Zach, Destiny and Dakota; step-children, Lori, Nikki and Bubby;



several grandchildren; siblings, Stephanie, Amber, Christina, Jessica and Shelly; and numerous



nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. Private services will be held for Mr. Adams' family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



