ADAMS, Gary W.

GARY W. ADAMS, 72, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2021. He was born in Springfield, on October 23, 1948. Gary was an accomplished guitarist. He loved music,

especially the Blues. Gary was very knowledgeable, fixing and building his own guitars. He loved fishing and bowling. Gary leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Linda (Kidd) Adams; one daughter, Melissa (David) Furrow; grandchildren, Austin and Sarah; best-friend, Doug Chiles and Gary's two beloved dogs, Martin and Leo Fender. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.




