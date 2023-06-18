Adams, Earl Eugene



The family and friends of Earl say farewell to a one-of-a-kind person after a long and eventful life. He was the son of Alice and Cecil Adams, originally from Flat Woods, Kentucky. The family came to Springfield around 1941 to seek a better life and employment in one of the many industries of the day.



Earl had a long career in civil service with the Air Force, spending 33 years at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, Ohio. He loved the story that he got a job as a truck driver on the base before he had his driver's license.



He finished out his career at Patrick Air Force Base in Satellite Beach, Florida.



He was predeceased by his wife of 25 years, Roberta, his parents, Cecil and Alice Riley Adams, his sisters, Bonnie Jo Adams and Shirley Sutch and beloved brother-in-law, Alfred Sutch.



He is survived by his children, Guy Christopher, Paula DeCarlo, and Blake Eugene, his grandchildren, Victoria Nicole Nicewaner and Elizabeth Ann Blackburn, and his great-grandchildren, Nicole Burgert, Zoey Blackburn, Madilynn Nicewaner, John Anthony Blackburn III (Dink), and Joshua Nicewaner (Bubby).



Those who are old enough to remember Earl in his younger days know that he was always tinkering with either a boat, sports car, motorcycle or renovating a house. So, in honor of his zest for life, go do something you enjoy.



There will be a service at the Hope Lutheran Church in the Villages, FL-date to be announced.



