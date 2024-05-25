Adams, Debra Michele



Momma. Nurse. Nana and Mamaw-Debbie. Daughter, friend, sister, plant curator, neighbor. Not a stranger to anyone. Debra Michele Adams embodied so many roles, and she was never selective on who she provided them for. A surrogate mother for many younger nurses, a substitute granny for all her neighbors, and even a dad when one was needed. The potty-mouth, the life of the party, the healer passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia.



Debra Michele Adams was born on February 23, 1951 in Whitesburg, Kentucky, a Pisces who was as creative, loving, and generous as her sign would suggest. After moving to Trotwood, Ohio as a child, she graduated from Meadowdale High School in 1969.



She became a mother to three children, and raising them was easily what she found the most joy and pride in. Then she put herself through nursing school at Sinclair Community College and became one of the most loved nurses, spending the majority of her career at Good Samaritan Hospital, then later at Brookhaven Retirement Community, and finally working as a home health care nurse in Savannah.



Debbie, a true hippie at heart, loved watching movies, reading books, her plants, celebrating Christmas and birthdays, the beach, amethysts, incense, drawing and painting, laughing, and helping people. More than anything else, Debbie adored her children, seven grandchildren and her one great-grandchild. She fiercely loved and supported all of them. Spending her final years in Georgia near the ocean gave her a sense of peace she had searched for most of her life.



Preceded in death by her mother Nellie E Adams, father William Nolan (Bill) Adams, and brother John W Adams. She is survived by her children Chelsea Marie Boston, René Michelle Boston (Christopher) Edmondson, and Stephen Matthew Boston; grandchildren Brandon, Jordyn, Zachary, and Joshua Feeger, Boston, Marshall, and Norah Edmondson; great-grandchild Kurtis James; sister Mary (Pat) Zimmerman; nieces Bonnie (Joe) Pudlewski and Jenna Zimmerman, and their sons, her great-nephews.



A celebration of her life will be on Monday June 17, 2024 at Polen Farm in Kettering from 5-8 pm. Debra was a huge advocate for organ donation. In lieu of flowers, please consider registering to be an organ donor. Or buy a plant for your home, and be sure to talk to it.



