Adams, Clara L.



Clara L. Adams, 85, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Whitesburg, Kentucky on October 13, 1937 to parents, Roscoe and Margaret (Holbrook) Webb. Clara had worked as a secretary for Armco Steel Corp, retiring in 1989. Clara loved her family and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Teddi (Patrick Capehart) Adams-Witt; grandchildren, Nicole Witt, Kristin Claire (Erika) Feingold & Sierra Brooke Witt; great grandchildren, Tyler, Brooklynn & Damian; sisters, Betty Sears & Ola Lee Adams; as well as many other loving family & friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Adams, Jr.; son-in-law, Orie Witt, Jr.; parents; six brothers and two sisters. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

