ADAMS, Betty

Age 92, of Greenville, went home to be with the Lord on August 19, 2022. Betty was born in Tippecanoe, OH, on December 2, 1929, to the late James and Elva (Stewart) Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Clara, Leota, James, Robert, Catherine, Carl, Patricia and Margie. Betty is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and friends, Gail and Gary Trump. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 12:30-1:30 pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 1:30 pm. Betty will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

