ADAMS, Beatrice Ella



91, of Jamesville, NC, and formerly of Berea, KY, and



Trenton, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at Vidant Beaufort Hospital in Washington, NC. She was born on December 19th, 1929, in Menifee County, Kentucky, to Alfred and Winnie Moore. She is predeceased by her three



sisters, Bernice Hatfield, Mirandy Jones, and Ruby Ferrell and also her one brother, Richard "Dick" Moore.



She is survived by her three sons, Walter E. O'Shell (Ilene), of Virginia Beach, VA, Kenneth L. O'Shell (Annie), of Cornelius, NC, and Dennis K. O'Shell (Jerri), of Jamesville, NC. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren with the 16th due in December and numerous nieces and nephews.



Bea, better known to those who loved her the most as "Nanny," was the definition of selfless. Her heart was warm, her hugs were tight, and her love for her family made her who she was. Nanny's love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was endless. She believed in each one of us, even when we didn't believe in ourselves. Her faith in each of us never dwindled. Nanny gave us all hope, love, and cookies no matter what season of life we faced. No



matter what, you could always count on a hot meal and loads of sweets whenever Nanny walked through the door. Whether it was her famous submarine sandwiches, delicious molasses cookies, or simply saving icing from the cinnamon rolls to sneak to you when no one was looking - no one made you feel quite like Nanny did. Nanny was our safe place and regardless of where we came from, we knew when we went to Nanny's house...we were home.



Mom, Bea, Nanny, we love you more than any of us could ever put into words. Our world simply will not be the same without you, but we are all so happy that you're in a new body and square dancing again with Papa in heaven. We miss you, Nanny.



The family will gather in Mount Sterling, KY, in the spring for a private graveside service.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at



www.paulfuneralhome.com





Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Adams family.