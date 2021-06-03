ADAMS, Alta Evelyn



Age 88, of Franklin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Otterbein of Springboro. She was born in Russell Springs, Kentucky, on March 13, 1933, the daughter of the late William and Mattie Barnes. She was also preceded in death by her former



husband, Homer B. Adams, to whom she was married for 28 years in 1999 and four siblings, Aubra Barnes, Audrey Smith, Ochla Willis and William Barnes, Jr. Alta is survived by her four daughters, Debbie (Danny) Murphy, Connie South, Diane Adams and Jeanette (Brett) Hamilton; grandchildren, Jason (Angel) Murphy, Cathy (Aaron) Vance, Derrick (Shelby)



Murphy, Rachel (Andrew) McEwen; great-grandkids, Hannah Murphy, Cameron Murphy, Harper Murphy, Hayden Murphy, Caden Vance, Avery Vance, Josephina McEwen; sister, Marie Gupton. She was a graduate of London Kentucky High School and retired after 25 years from McAlpins/Dillards. Alta was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She was a devout Christian and attended various churches including Grand



Avenue Church of God. She loved to travel and went on a Holy Land tour in 1999. Her family will miss her dearly. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Franklin Chapel, 1357 East



Second Street with Pastor Clyde McCammack officiating. Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences or memories may be left for the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



