ADAMO, Marilyn Ruth



age 87, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, April 2 at the Josephine Memory Care Center at 10 Wilmington Place. Marilyn is survived by her husband Joseph of 69 years, her children Mary T. (Mark), Joey (Caroline), Judy (Mark), and Tony (Elle). She is also survived by her most beloved grandchildren Evan, Nico, Brandon, Robert, Vincent, Dominic, Anthony, Natalie, Spencer, Caleb, Casey, and her four great-grandchildren Kynlee, Callie, Anthony, and Joey. A very special place was always held in her heart by her two surviving brothers Ronnie and Mickey, and her dearest friends Dolores, Irma, and Fran. A celebration of life will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville on Friday, April 5. Visitation will be from 11am-12 Noon, followed by a brief ceremony. Interment of ashes will be in her home state of New York at a later date. Her family is forever grateful for the love and care she received from the staff at 10 Wilmington Place and Vitas Hospice. A special thank you to Nurse Denise, as Marilyn's most devoted earth angel. The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers or donations you speak out loud a favorite memory of her and raise a glass of wine to the heavens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



