Acton, Marilyn Ann



Marilyn Ann Acton, age 83, of Springfield passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023. She was born in Xenia, Ohio to the late Marjorie and Walter Wyen. Marilyn worked with her family at Walt's Auto as a secretary and administrative assistance. Marilyn married the love of her life, Joseph Acton in 1964. She went on to graduate with her bachelor's degree from The University of Dayton. Marilyn was a member at St. Raphael Church for many years. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed needlework and other crafts. Marilyn was a loving, caring, and compassionate mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Carl Acton on January 26, 1985. Marilyn leaves to cherish her memory, children, Philip (Debbie) Acton, Karen Lyons, Gary Acton, and David (Lynn) Acton; brothers, Dick (Bev) Wyen and Gene (Judy) Wyen; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and many other loving relatives and dear friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Adkins Funeral Home (7055 Dayton Rd., Enon) at 2pm. The family will greet friends and loved ones for two hours prior (12-2pm). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Senior Services of Springfield or to St. Raphael Church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Adkins Funeral Home

7055 DAYTON ROAD

Enon, OH

45323

https://www.adkinsfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral