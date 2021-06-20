ACKLEY, Ward

springfield-news-sun logo
ACKLEY, Sr., Ward B.

84, of Springfield, passed away June 15, 2021. He was born April 6, 1937, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of Ora and

Goldie (Wood) Ackley. Mr.

Ackley was the owner of Unique Towing and Salvage and retired at the age of 75. Survivors include six children; Donna Ackley, Kim Ackley (Greg Fitzwater), Ward Ackley Jr. (Dianne), Lisa Long (Bob

Cottrell), Becky Willmeth (Bob) and Misty Walker (Richie), grandchildren; Michelle, Dawn, Wendy, Stephanie (Jeff), Mindy, Brittany, Jonathan (Megan), Mallory, Bobbie, Brooke, Brandon, Bradley, Shelby, Logan and Dylon, several great grandchildren, one brother; Kenneth

Ackley (Georgia) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; Esther Polly Ackley, grandchildren; Brandy and M&M, siblings; Tom, Bob, Ora Jr., Ray,

Patricia Fent and Etta Mae Smith and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Victor Lawwill officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Mutual Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

