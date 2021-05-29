ABRAMS, Ruby Fay



Age 75, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton, where she had been a patient for three days. Ruby was born February 20, 1946, in Middletown, and lived here most of her life. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Ruby was a homemaker and an active member of the Full Gospel



Outreach, who loved spoiling her grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, Henry and Ethel (Thorpe) Shepherd; one son, David Allen Abrams; two brothers, Benny and Robert; and one sister,



Jeanette. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ivory Abrams; three children, Mark Anthony Abrams, Tracy (Eddie) Plowman and Shelley (Eric) Smith; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Sherman (Patty)



Shepherd and Johnny Shepherd; four sisters, Bessie Townsend, Betty Edward Fancher, Phyllis Shepherd and Ella (Lowell) Wells; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, May 30, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Full Gospel Outreach, 6898 Middletown-Germantown Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042, followed by services at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor James L. Maggard, Sr.,



officiating. Interment will be on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Butler County Memorial Park, Garden of the Ten Commandments, Trenton, Ohio. Memorial contributions in Ruby's memory may be made to the Full Gospel Outreach, 6898 Middletown-Germantown Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com