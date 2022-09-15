ABRAHAM-LINESCH, Elyse Marie



Elyse Marie Abraham-Linesch joined departed family, friends and pets in heaven on September 2, 2022, after a lifetime of health challenges. Despite these challenges, Elle always forged ahead with determination and a sense of humor that often surprised people. Elle is predeceased by her mother, Cheryl Abraham, and is survived by her father, William Linesch and his fiancée, Carol Otte, her sister, Emily Smerbeck, brother-in-law, Jim Smerbeck, and their children Liam, Cecilia, Valerie, Amelia, Julian and Andy, all of Dayton, Ohio.



Elle was born in Dayton on July 19, 1984, to Cheryl and Bill and lived almost her entire life in Greater Dayton. She was a graduate of Fairmont High School where her mother was a school counselor. With an eye for art, Elle's passions included tie-dyed clothes and "princess" shoes with sparkles. Elle's handcrafted needlepoint coasters became quite popular in the family, as no gathering was complete without an offer to pick a favorite color.



Elle loved every dog that graced the family. Buster, Bear, and Chloe were constant companions and confidants — they kept her secrets, and she kept theirs. She also claimed a special talent for asking Mother Nature for snow during the winter months she loved so dearly.



Even more importantly, Elle had a special place in the hearts of her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, many of whom were lucky enough to get regular calls from her for quick catch-ups and the latest gossip. Elle's vibrant spirit would always make you laugh, and her tell-it-like-it-is attitude would always keep you grounded.



She moved last September to Hugh House, a group home with three lovely women her age. Over the last year, Elle spent her days working at Better Living putting together boxes for a client. She enjoyed working and earning her own money to satisfy her shopping addiction, which runs in the family. She also looked forward to spending Tuesdays at We Care Arts, a supportive program that helped Elle express her creativity through art.



A Mass celebrating Elle's life will be held at St. Leonard's Chapel in Centerville on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. The family will greet family and friends a half hour before Mass.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to We Care Arts. https://wecarearts.networkforgood.com.

