ABNEY, Robert



Robert Abney, age 92 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Hamilton, on January 9, 1929, the son of the late Hobart and



Lucy (Hicks) Abney. A Hamilton High graduate, member of First Baptist Church for 45 years and U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Robert retired from Champion Paper as a Pipefitter in 1991 after 45 of years of service. He was a member of the Butler County Sportsman Club and was an avid



Photographer. Robert is survived by his wife of 70 years,



Brenda (Walton) Abney and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters, Helen Mullen and LuElla Madden. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 11am to 1pm at the First Baptist Church of Hamilton. Funeral ceremony will follow at 1pm at the church with Pastor Chris Osterbrock officiating. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

