ABNEY, Ralph P.



89, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away, Saturday



evening, February 19, 2022. Ralph, a native of Middletown, was born in 1932 to Dewey and Opal Abney and shared his life with Darlene (nee Schoenberger), his much loved wife, for 69 years. He graduated Miamisburg High School in 1950 and began work at ARMCO Steel as a reserve employee. In 1951 Ralph enlisted in the Navy and was sent to US Naval Training Center Boot Camp in Great Lakes, Illinois. Stationed at Patuxent River Navel Air Field in Maryland, he was assigned to Flight Crew Duty for the Top Guns of the day. After 2 years overseas in Egypt, he was reassigned to Patuxent River Navel Base as a flight engineer and attended Test Pilot Training School along with Gus Grissom* and Alan Shepard* under the instruction of Major John Glenn*. *Astronauts from the Apollo Space Missions.



Honorably discharged in 1955 he returned to work at ARMCO and in 1984, as the Administrator of Outside Services, Maintenance Administration, he retired. From 1984 – 1989, Ralph was the President of Mokry Tesmer, Inc. Middletown, Ohio; from 1989-1990, he was General Manager of Sheanango



Industries, Inc., Terre Haute, Indiana, as well as for their



subsidiary, Ring Carriers, Inc., Fairfield, Indiana. Returning to Middletown, he became Operations Manager for Orman Welding and after retiring again, he worked as Building Maintenance Supervisor for Holy Family Parish were he and his wife have been active Holy Trinity Parish members since the late 1950's.



In 1970 Ralph became a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #1610 and in 1995 received the honors of the fourth degree; from the years 1968 – 1978 Ralph was an active



Bishop Fenwick High School Booster, where all his daughters attended and graduated high school. Ralph, a loving father, took his family on many exciting and memorable camping trips, boating excursions and beach vacations. Ralph volunteered for Atrium Medical Center, Hospice of Middletown and LifeLine of Middletown. He also spent many a sunny day on the greens with his grandsons, sons-in-law, nephews and his many good friends.



Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bob Abney, and his daughter, Cindy Tiedemann. He is survived by his wife, daughters: Cathie Abney, Middletown, OH; Karen Abney, Louisville, KY, and Paula (Tony) Dunn, Liberty Township, OH; grandchildren: Carey Tiedeman, Saugerties, NY;



Denise Murray, Liberty Township, OH; Cody (Ashley) Howard-Dunn, Florence, KY; Kyle Huninghake (Alyssa Polozzi), Denver, CO; Alex Huninghake (Cassidy Shea), Austin, TX, and great-grandchildren Lucas and Margaret Murray. He is also survived by his sisters: Dearel Long, Germantown, OH; Vonda Barner, Monroe, OH; and his brother: Bill (Barb) Abney, Springboro, OH, and their extended families; and the extended family of very special friends the late Bud and Ceal Berberich.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 25th at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Family Parish/Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant.



Visitations will be prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805



Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown. Entombment with military



honors will be at Woodside Mausoleum, 1401 South Woodside Blvd., Middletown. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Parish or the charity of your choice.

