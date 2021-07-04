ABNEY, Quillard "Quill"



Quillard "Quill" Abney, 95, of Miamisburg, passed away on Friday July 2, 2021, in Kettering Medical Center. He was born November 5, 1925, in Berea, Kentucky, the son of Riley and Anna (Lakes) Abney. Quill served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He retired from Dayton Power & Light Company. He was a member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 165, Hammond Memorial VFW, Minerva Lodge #98 Free and Accepted Masons, Trinity Chapter #44, Adonirum Council #131, Mound High 12, W. A. Reiter OES, Miamisburg Moose Lodge and the Miamisburg Historical Society. Quill was an accomplished carpenter and some of his work can be seen around Miamisburg. He is survived by his loving wife of seventy years, Phyllis (Hetzel) Abney; two daughters, Mary Ann (James) Alspaugh and Lee Ann (Michael) Kurtz; sister Greta (Paul) Collins; grandchildren Douglas (Lisa) Alspaugh and Jessica (Jerry) Nevels; two great-grandchildren, Sophie Alspaugh and Noah Nevels and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael Abney; three sisters Mabel Dalton, Lela Emrick and Alice Collins and brother Williard Abney. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 – 7 p.m., Thursday, at GEBHART- SCHMIDT- PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday July 8, 2021, with Pastor Michael Hout officiating. Burial will follow in Hillgrove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may made in his memory to Shriners Hospital for Children or the Alzheimer's Association. You may express condolences to the family at



