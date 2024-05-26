Abney, Darlene

Abney (Schoenberger), Darlene A.



Darlene A. Abney, nee Schoenberger, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away May 23, 2024. She was born on July 14, 1932, in Miamisburg, Ohio, to Florence and Henry Schoenberger. Married in 1952, she shared her life with her much loved husband, Ralph P. Abney, for 69 years before he passed away in 2022. They both were graduates of Miamisburg High School class of 1950. After Ralph enlisted in the Navy, Darlene moved with him to Patuxent River Navel Airfield, Maryland, where their first child was born in 1954. Her young family moved to Middletown in the mid 1950's where, except for 2 years when she and Ralph moved to Terre Haute, Indiana, she lived the rest of her life. When her children were in grade school, Darlene was active in Holy Trinity Parish, now know as Holy Family Parish. Later she was employed for several years as bookkeeper for The Boy Scouts of America, Dan Beard Council, Middletown, Ohio office. In the mid 1980's Darlene began her 37 years of service at the Hill Top Gift Shop, now known as Atrium Medical Center. First volunteering as a worker in the gift shop, then as merchandise buyer and bookkeeper and then to Co-Manager of The Hill Top Gift Shop Atrium Medical Center overseeing the shop's move and set up in 2007 at the new Medical Center Drive Location until she stepped down with 16,250 service hours. She was an avid bowler in her younger years, enjoyed reading, loved dancing with her husband, Ralph, as well as the many beach and cruise vacations they went on with their family and friends. Darlene is preceded in death by her parents; Stepmother, Betty Schoenberger Miller; brothers, Nick, Dick, and Dutch; sisters, Kate Peters, Gene Wilkinson, Dot Jones; daughter, Cindy Tiedemann. She is survived by her half-sister, Frannie (Jerry) Sipos; daughters, Cathie Abney, Venice, FL, Karen Abney, Louisville, KY, Paula (Tony) Dunn, Liberty Township, OH; grandchildren, Carey Tiedeman, Denise Murray, Cody (Ashley) Howard-Dunn, Kyle Huninghake (Alyssa Polozzi), Alex Huninghake; great grandchildren, Lucas and Maggie Murray. She is also survived by the extended family of her special friends Bud & Ceal Berberich. The family also extends their thanks to the loving and caring staff at Springhills Assisted Living. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 11:00AM at Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, OH, with Father Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:30-11:00AM. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, OH 45042 or the charity of your choice. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



