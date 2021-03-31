X

ABNER, Donald

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ABNER, Donald L.

Donald L. Abner, age 76, of Somerville, OH, passed away, Monday, March 29, 2021, at Kettering Hospital. He was born September 9, 1944, to the late Carrie (Roach) and John H. Abner, Sr. In addition to his

parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 46 years, Phyllis (Moore) Abner; a sister, Delores Stevens; and a brother, John H. Abner, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 8 years, Brenda J. (Richardson) Abner; his daughters, Robin (Aaron) Dibert, Tammy Henry, and Stephanie (Chris) Ney; his step-daughter, Mandy (Katrina) Helton; his step-sons, Troy Dobbs and Jesse Dobbs; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his 6 brothers, Jerry (Shirley) Abner, Rufie Abner, Darrell Abner, Jim Abner, Ralph (Carol) Abner and Elmer (Betty) Abner; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

