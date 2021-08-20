ABELE, Carole Ann



Age 78, of Englewood, passed away August 12, 2021. She was born July 26, 1943, to the late Edward and Cora Jacobs. In addition to her parents, Carole was preceded in death by her brothers: Ronald, Robert and Thomas Jacobs. Carole is



survived by her husband of 42 years, Joe Abele; son, Joey Leach; daughters: Cynthia Kuester (Daniel) and Tina Townsend; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Carole was very active at the Heck



Center in Englewood, where she often played the Easter



Bunny for the children. Carole enjoyed NASCAR and the



Cincinnati Reds. She was a very patriotic woman and a proud Marine wife. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on



Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in



Carole's memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 97. To share a memory of Carole or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

