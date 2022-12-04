ABBOTT, Judith

ABBOTT



(nee Wittenmyer),



Judith Ann "Judy"



Age 77, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday November 29, 2022, at Bethesda North Hospital.



In 1963, she met Larry Abbott whom she wed in 1965. Judy is survived by her husband, Larry; daughters, Shawnda (Jeff) Van De Hatert, Tiffany (Brennen) Long; grandchildren, Logan, Camden, Aiden, Gavin, and Adisyn; sisters, Mary Lou (Mike) Gibson, and Nancy Fekete; and several nieces and nephews.



Friends may call from 12noon to 1:00pm, Friday December 9, 2022, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by a memorial service at 1:00pm Friday in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: The Fairfield Food Pantry, 78 Donald Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014 or fairfieldfoodpantry.org, PayPal to make cash donations. Online register book available at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



