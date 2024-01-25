Abbott, Becky E.



Becky E. Abbott. Beloved wife of the late Donald N. "Bubba" Abbott for 37 years. Devoted mother of Paul (Kim) Stelmack, Jeffrey Abbott, and Gregory Abbott. Cherished grandmother of Allison (Satya) Ghanta, Jeremy Abbott, Carley (Adam) Freeland, Maci Stelmack, Lindsay Abbott, and Emma Stelmack. Loving great-grandmother of Reece, Luca, Dawson, and Sloane. Dear sister of Sandra (the late Robert) Pearson, Pauletta (the late Marion) Goldey, the late David (the late Dorothy) Harding, Marion (the late George) Turner, Terry (Aleane) Harding, Gerald (Debra) Harding, and Tonda (Darrell) Miller. Also survived by numerous nieces & nephews. Becky passed away on January 20, 2024 at the age of 74. Member of the VFW Auxiliary 1069 (Fairfield) and was Jr. VP of the Dept. of Ohio VFW Auxiliary. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 28th from 2 PM until time of the Funeral Services at 4 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the VFW Auxiliary #1069, 465 Patterson Blvd, Fairfield, OH 45014, Attn: Sherry Long. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .





