Work on temporary Clark County courthouse underway

Work is underway on the Bushnell Building to convert it to a temporary courthouse that will allow for renovations on the Clark County Common Pleas Courthouse.

The Bushnell project is expected to finish in late January with courtrooms and other offices relocating to the building at 14 E. Main St. at the end of January and beginning of February, county spokesman Mike Cooper said. The county on Wednesday during its regular commission meeting approved a $1.3 million contract with Becker Construction Inc. to make the space suitable to hold court.

“We’re taking an entire courthouse and putting it into a temporary space,” Cooper said.

Changes in court locations will be communicated to the public, Cooper said.

The county will be charged $26,500 per month to take up space on the Bushnell building’s third floor.

The Common Pleas courthouse renovation at 101 N. Limestone St. will take roughly two years to complete, County Administrator Jennifer Hutchinson said in April. The major renovation will focus on the building’s interior.

The building will have a new electrical system, plumbing, HVAC and layout to improve efficiency.

The courthouse’s exterior went through renovations several years ago, with the replacement of windows and other updates to the building.

The $26,500 monthly rate is similar to what the county was charged for the renovation project for the A.B. Graham building from 2019 to 2020. The building houses several Clark County offices.

Cooper said the goal right now is to focus on the renovations at the Bushnell building before focusing on the work at the courthouse. The project was delayed after bids for the construction were too high.

The Clark County commission in June 2022 approved up to $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to cover architect fees for the improvement project.