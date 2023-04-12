Work begins on 44 new Springfield condos on former school site

Heck noted Mid-Ohio’s work on Spring Meadow, which includes recent expansion of 48 new units off Middle Urbana Road near Villa Road.

Shawn Murphy, vice president of construction for Mid-Ohio Development, said when the company was finishing the final phase of Spring Meadow, the Olympic Reserve site was available.

“After reviewing, we decided to pursue the site to build our luxury ranch style condos,” Murphy said. “Due to the rising demand of housing in the city of Springfield, this project creates brand new condominium inventory as well as helping to open up the single-family home market.”

Mid-Ohio is working with Springfield Realtor Susan Foreman of the Comer Group at Coldwell Banker Heritage.

The developers noted the new units are located minutes from several shopping and dining options.

Foreman said she and other agents have buyers wanting to purchase but not enough housing inventory now.

The Olympic Reserve condos on the former Simon Kenton School site “will make for a great redevelopment/reuse of this former school property in our community,” Heck said, adding: “Mid-Ohio is also looking at additional opportunities in Springfield, which will help address our housing shortage.”

Mid-Ohio has been in business since 1963 and its properties span across nine counties in the state of Ohio. It has built more than 1,300 condominium units to date.

“The city of Springfield has been a great pleasure to work with, from the city manager, to all of the inspectors, making it very desirable to continue building in Springfield,” Murphy said.