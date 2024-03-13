Woman, child injured in fiery 3-vehicle crash in Logan County

A 2001 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Amy Basinger, 57, of East Liberty, was stopped on state Route 347 at County Road 154 with her left turn signal on while waiting to turn left when a 2009 Toyota Tacoma driven by Erick Colman-Fernandez, 23, of Columbus, struck the Chevy in the rear.

The impact forced the pickup truck to cross the lane marker and clip a trailer hauled by a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Marvin Roberts, 54, of East Liberty.

The Chevy and Toyota both caught fire following the crash but all occupants were able to get out safely.

Basinger and her passenger, a juvenile, were taken to Memorial Hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening, the patrol reported.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Ohio Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Division, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Twp. Fire/EMS, Allen Twp. EMS, Ace’s High Towing and Dad’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.