Wittenberg University closes all Sunday events, activities after shooting threat

“All students, faculty and staff should exercise extreme precaution and be alert to all your surroundings,” the university said in an alert. “The Springfield Police Division is increasing patrols on-campus on Sunday. If you are on or near campus, prepare for additional instructions or a lockdown if we learn more from the ongoing investigation.”

The campus is located at the 200 block of West Ward Street. The Thomas Library at 807 Woodlawn Ave. is closed as well.

“University administrators recognize that the city of Springfield has experienced an increase of threats to local government, businesses and schools in the past week,” the university said. “We take this threat seriously and will provide updates to the campus as we learn more about the situation.”

The university asked anyone who sees anything suspicious or has information about the threat, to contact Wittenberg Police Division immediately at the emergency line at 937-327-6363. The non-emergency line is 937-327-6231.

Wittenberg Police are cooperating with the Springfield Police Division and the FBI to investigate this threat.

The university also offered a long series of campus safety tips: