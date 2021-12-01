Wittenberg pre-college prep program accepting applications for new students

The TRIO Upward Bound Program emphasizes reading, writing, math, study skills, science, as well as personal, career, financial aid and academic counseling, according to a release from the university.

“(It’s) designed to motivate and provide academic skills for students from first-generation college and low-income families who are interested in pursuing an educational program beyond high school,” the release stated. “(It) gives the high school student an opportunity to learn first-hand what college life is all about and helps the student to develop those skills necessary to succeed in college.”