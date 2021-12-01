Wittenberg pre-college prep program accepting applications for new students

Wittenberg University’s pre-college preparatory program is accepting applications for new students.
The TRIO Upward Bound Program emphasizes reading, writing, math, study skills, science, as well as personal, career, financial aid and academic counseling, according to a release from the university.
“(It’s) designed to motivate and provide academic skills for students from first-generation college and low-income families who are interested in pursuing an educational program beyond high school,” the release stated. “(It) gives the high school student an opportunity to learn first-hand what college life is all about and helps the student to develop those skills necessary to succeed in college.”
In order to be eligible to participate in the program, students must be entering the ninth, tenth or eleventh grades; live within the City of Springfield and the Springfield City School District; have two letters of recommendation; and be from a low-income or first-generation family where neither parent has received a bachelor degree.
Students selected for the program live on the Wittenberg campus during the summer for six weeks and participate in a variety of academic, social and cultural activities, the release stated. During the school year, students are in weekly contact with program staff members including teachers and tutor counselors through classes, home visits, counseling sessions and tutorials. They can participate in recreational activities such as swimming, softball, volleyball and ping-pong, and also visit museums, attend plays, concerts and recitals, and go on educational field trips.
After graduating from high school, students attend the summer “Bridge” program where they are given the opportunity to earn eight college credits from Wittenberg.
During the program, all program services are free and students receive a monthly stipend during the school year and a weekly stipend during the summer.
For an application or more information, contact Assistant Director Ester Carr at 937-327-7539 or visit the university’s website. There is no deadline to apply for the program as the university recruits all year round.
