Wittenberg names Brian Yontz as interim director of Hagan Center

“Brian Yontz has significant ties to the community both in the realm of education and beyond. He teaches courses in educational policy, urban education, and was a member of the urban studies program committee,” Provost Michelle Mattson said. “He will no doubt draw from his experiences with the Hagen Center, Wittenberg, and the city more broadly over the summer as he works with the center’s experienced staff members.”

Yontz replaces Ed Hasecke, professor of political science, who left the position in May.

“Ed’s leadership has positioned this summer to be a success, and I could not ask for better folks than the current staff of the Hagen Center to help execute an exciting summer,” Yontz said.

“I really want to do some strategic thinking around the overall structure of the Hagen Center ... I want to work with the current staff, the Wittenberg community, and the Springfield community to distill how the center can best impact student learning moving forward. Overall, I want to communicate well to the campus and to the community the good things that Wittenberg students are doing that lead to their learning and development as citizens,” he added.