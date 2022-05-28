Wittenberg accepting applications to summer music program

Wittenberg University’s Department of Music is accepting applications to the Bayley Summer Music Experience.
This program, made possible through a gift from Ruth Kunkel Bayley, provides summer enrichment for music students in grades three and up, according to the university.
Participants will have a weeklong series of musical opportunities taught by professional music instructors to allow them to gain experience in music fundamentals through activities and reading workshops, as well as “courtyard specials” to spotlight local musicians who want to share their talents and stories with the participants.
At the end of the week, the students will perform a special recital that will be open to parents and guests.
The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 13-17 on Wittenberg’s campus. A limited number of participants will be accepted, based on the date or receipt of the completed application and fee.
There are several safety protocols and parents will be sent an update 10 days before the program.
Bayley, class of 1942, wanted to learn to play the piano when she was young, but due to the Depression, money was scarce and her family could not afford lessons. As an adult, she donated her money to allow other young people to enjoy musical opportunities regardless of financial need.
“I like to think that this academy is in honor of my deceased husband, Bob, as he too was a student at the Wittenberg School of Music,” Bayley said.
For more information or to apply, visit www.wittenberg.edu/academics/music/bayley-music-experience.
