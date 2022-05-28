Wittenberg accepting applications to summer music program

There are several safety protocols and parents will be sent an update 10 days before the program.

Bayley, class of 1942, wanted to learn to play the piano when she was young, but due to the Depression, money was scarce and her family could not afford lessons. As an adult, she donated her money to allow other young people to enjoy musical opportunities regardless of financial need.

“I like to think that this academy is in honor of my deceased husband, Bob, as he too was a student at the Wittenberg School of Music,” Bayley said.

For more information or to apply, visit www.wittenberg.edu/academics/music/bayley-music-experience.