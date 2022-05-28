springfield-news-sun logo
X

Wittenberg accepting applications to summer music program

Wittenberg University’s Department of Music is accepting applications to the Bayley Summer Music Experience.

caption arrowCaption
Wittenberg University’s Department of Music is accepting applications to the Bayley Summer Music Experience.

News
By
1 hour ago

Wittenberg University’s Department of Music is accepting applications to the Bayley Summer Music Experience.

This program, made possible through a gift from Ruth Kunkel Bayley, provides summer enrichment for music students in grades three and up, according to the university.

Participants will have a weeklong series of musical opportunities taught by professional music instructors to allow them to gain experience in music fundamentals through activities and reading workshops, as well as “courtyard specials” to spotlight local musicians who want to share their talents and stories with the participants.

ExploreLIVING IN YOUR PET’S WORLD: Yes, ‘Hug Your Cat Day’ is a thing

At the end of the week, the students will perform a special recital that will be open to parents and guests.

The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 13-17 on Wittenberg’s campus. A limited number of participants will be accepted, based on the date or receipt of the completed application and fee.

There are several safety protocols and parents will be sent an update 10 days before the program.

ExploreSecond Wright-Patt child care center proposed as a new Air Force ‘unfunded priority’

Bayley, class of 1942, wanted to learn to play the piano when she was young, but due to the Depression, money was scarce and her family could not afford lessons. As an adult, she donated her money to allow other young people to enjoy musical opportunities regardless of financial need.

“I like to think that this academy is in honor of my deceased husband, Bob, as he too was a student at the Wittenberg School of Music,” Bayley said.

For more information or to apply, visit www.wittenberg.edu/academics/music/bayley-music-experience.

In Other News
1
Coronavirus: Health leaders remind people to gather safely this...
2
Springfield brothers arrested in connection to James Street shooting
3
Springfield High to host combined in-person graduation for first time...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top