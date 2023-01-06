Will fans get refunds after Bengals-Bills football game cancellation?

“Of course, his number one concern was, you know, the well-being of the player that got hurt,” Gonzalez said. “But yeah, he did express some desire to get at least a credit or maybe a refund.”

Attorney and sports law professor Michael McCann explained what the policy is in the event of a cancellation:

“Ticket holders will be entitled to a refund is the quick sort of answer,” he said. “The Bengals ticket policy, just like other teams, contemplates a cancellation. And that’s not unusual for any sort of venue to have a cancellation policy.”

He said the refund will be the face value of the ticket.

“Now, some people are going to say, ‘Well, I didn’t buy my tickets with the Bengals, I bought them through some ticket provider,’” McCann said. “They would then have to check the policy with that ticket provider.”

Ticketmaster’s policy states they will not be liable for travel or any other expenses in connection with the cancellation of the game.