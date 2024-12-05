What’s happening this weekend: Gammon House, holiday events, book sale and more

A Holiday Open House will be held Friday through Sunday in downtown Urbana.

This festive weekend will include shopping with holiday gifts and special offers, decorations and window displays, and more.

Holiday market

The Vintage Wren Holiday Barn Market will be held Friday and Saturday with local vendors and artisans at 6150 Ohio 187 in Mechanicsburg.

Friday will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with a preview night for $10 admission with early shopping, live holiday music and a complimentary cocktail.

Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free admission and the same vendors and music.

Poetry reading

Tecumseh Land Trust and Glen Helen Association will host their annual Winter Solstice Poetry Reading from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Glen Helen’s Vernet Ecology Center, 405 Corry St. in Yellow Springs.

Ten poets will read nature-inspired poetry with a theme of “stillness,” followed by a wine and cheese reception and open mic.

This event is free but a donation of $10 is suggested to benefit both organizations. Poetry books, including TLT’s “Solstice Poetry Anthology” will be for sale.

More information can be found at tecumsehlandtrust.org/solsticepoetry and on social media.

For more information on the event, contact Michele Burns at michele@tecumsehlandtrust.org or call 937-767-9490.

Santa event

Santa’s Coming to Town will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Apple Farm Services Inc. at the Mechanicsburg location.

There will be free printed pictures, create a craft to take home, hot chocolate, cider and snacks, farm toys and more.

This event is free, and open to the public.

Open house

The Gammon House will host an open house from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at 620 Piqua Place.

The open houses are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the website at gammonhouseoh.org.

Urbana holiday event

The businesses located at 1300 U.S. 68 South in Urbana – Gemini Coffee & Eats, All Is Well Massage Therapy, 937Roots and Ohio Valley Surgical Center will host a holiday event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Meet Santa and get your photo taken with him, enjoy complimentary hot chocolate provided by Gemini, and enter your name for a chance to win a Wellness Basket compliments of each business.

Library book sale

The Friends of the Clark County Public Library will hold a book sale from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Houston Branch of the Clark County Library, 5 W. Jamestown St. in South Charleston. All books and media, except collector’s items, will be $0.50 each.

This sale is in conjunction with South Charleston’s Christmas in the Village annual festival. From 4 to 5 p.m., all books, media and collector’s items will be half price. Donations are encouraged.

The Friends of the Library, a local nonprofit group, raises money through the sale of library discards and donated books and media to fund the Summer Reading Program, which draws children and adults to the library during June and July. Anyone can join the FoL and the dues start at $10 for an individual and $20 for a family membership for a year.

Holiday show

A Holiday Spectacular for the entire family will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Gloria Theatre, 216 South Main St. in Urbana.

“Who Brought the Humbug?” is jam-packed with high-energy music, Broadway style theatrics and tap dancing.

Clifton show

New Mountain Heritage will perform Bluegrass from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

What the Taco food truck will be serving before the show. Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties.

Silent auction

Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Main St., will have a Silent Auction at 6 p.m. Saturday.

All are welcome to enjoy food and shopping by bidding on a large variety of outstanding items.

Church Christmas show

Wings of Love Christmas Show will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at 1331 E. High St.

This is a family-friendly Christmas Show with no admission fee. The Wild Mustang Band will perform along with several other artists and Danny Ray will be perform an Elvis Christmas show.

Santa workshop

Hearth & Home of Urbana will host Santa’s Workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1579 E. Ohio 29.

There will be cookie decorating, craft station, picture with Santa, snacks and hot cocoa.

Sanctuary Series

Sanctuary Series at High Street United Methodist Church will present Rusted River, an acoustic Americana trio, at 3 p.m. Sunday at 230 E. High St.

Blending traditional folk and roots music with modern storytelling, the band consists of Michael Manley on vocals and guitar, Katie Harford on violin and vocals, and Micah Harford on bass.

An artist meet-and-greet will be held after the show. In celebration of the season, this concert will also include Christmas music.

Admission is free, with a voluntary collection taken to cover the cost of the series.

For more information, please call the church office at 937-322-2527, or go to our webpage at highstreetunited.org.