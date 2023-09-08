What’s happening this weekend: Bag sale, walk with doc and more

A look at events happing in the area this weekend:

Bag Sale

St. John’s Lutheran Church Outreach Thrift Store is having a “bag sale” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 27 N. Wittenberg Ave.

Purchase a large bag to fill for $10 or a small bag to fill for $5. All proceeds benefit the ministry of the church.

Walk with a Doc

Mercy Health – Springfield will host Walk with a Doc with cardiologist Dr. Tariq Rizvi at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Springfield Health and Fitness, 202 N. Limestone St.

Dr. Rizvi will begin the event with a brief discussion on heart health, and then participants can spend the rest of the hour enjoying a walk and conversation, including any questions they may have for the physician.

Walkers of all ages, fitness levels, and backgrounds are invited to attend.

The walk will take place on the bike path behind the gym as long as the weather is nice. In the event of inclement weather, this event will take place in the Cardio Room. For more information, visit walkwithadoc.org or call 614-441-5952.

Memorial Service

The Right to Life Society of Clark County will host a memorial service for the unborn at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Infant Section, 27 W. Home Road.

Tree I.D.

The Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will host a Tree I.D. Workshop for kids from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum. Attendees can plan to meet at the Wingert Tossey Pavilion.

A Master Gardener Volunteer, and tree lover, will guide you through SPGA, while you learn how to use leaves, bark, and other characteristics to identify local trees.

This event is free and open to children of all ages. A parent or guardian must be with the children during the workshop.

Festival

The Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. Highway 68, will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is $5, except $2 for ages three to 12 and free for those two and under. For more information, visit https://fwfarms.com/festival.

Golf Outing

The fourth annual Robert W. Whitmer Gold Outing will be held Saturday at National Golf Links, 276 Club House Drive in South Charleston.

Registration is at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The format is a four-person scramble. The cost is $80 per person ($320 per team) and includes a box lunch, greens fee, cart, prizes (longest drive, longest putt, closest to the pin), range balls and dinner.

The event is sponsored by the Whitmer-Krempasky family. In 2015, Max Krempasky, the great grandson of Mr. Whitmer, was involved in an ATV accident. He was rushed to Dayton Children’s, where he had multiple surgeries and spent five weeks in intensive care. After intense rehabilitation, he was able to return to school four months after the accident.

Genealogical Society

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a. m. on Saturday at the Clark County Public Library’s Park Shopping Center Branch, 1119 Bechtle Ave.

The speaker will be Richard “Dick” Hatfield, whose topic will be “Downtown Springfield in the 40s, 50s, 60s”. Guests are welcome.

Sanctuary Series

The next concert of the Sanctuary Series will be John Mortensen at 3 p.m. on Sunday at High Street United Methodist Church.

Mortensen, a leader in the international revival of historic improvisation, is noted for his ability to improvise entire concerts in historic styles, including complex compositions such as Baroque fugues.

The High Street Sanctuary Series, now in its 15th season, was initiated by J. Chris Moore. All concerts are free to the public, although donations are appreciated to support future events. Following the show there will be a reception to meet the performer. For more information, call 937-322-2527 or go to www.highstreetunited.org.

Music in the Garden

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will present the Tipp City German Sauerkraut Band at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Wingert Tossey Pavilion in Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum

Bring your lawn chairs, tour the beginning of fall colors in the gardens and enjoy the music. This event is open to the public and free of charge. Donations will be accepted.